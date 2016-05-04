Police asking for help identifying suspect in attempted robbery and rape

The suspect is accused of robbing a woman on April 17 (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

The suspect is accused of robbing a woman on April 17 (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Police Department is asking for help identifying a man from surveillance photos who is wanted in an attempted robbery and rape.

The incident occurred Tuesday, April 17, around 4:15 p.m. in the 2200 block Judith Court. The victim stated she was entering her residence when a man between the ages of 20 – 25 approached her from her behind, struck her in the back of the head, and announced a robbery.

The suspect entered the victim's residence and demanded the victim's cellphone and money. While inside, the suspect searched the residence and attempted to sexually assault the victim, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and the victim was unharmed.

The suspect was spotted in the area of South Broadway Avenue and Osceola Street after the incidence.

The victim told police she was not injured and declined medical attention.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect in the photos to call CrimeStoppers at (866)371-TIPS or (866)371-8477.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.