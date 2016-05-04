Officers using drone to assist in search for car thief

PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Officers from the Pevely, Festus, and Herculaneum police departments are using a drone to assist in the search of a man who stole a Ford Mustang.

The Festus Police initiated the pursuit of a stolen Mustang that went north into Herculaneum Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen car ditched the Mustang behind the Doe Run Company in Herculaneum and fled on foot.

No other information has been released.

This story is currently developing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved