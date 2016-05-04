Sheriff: Man sexually assaulted girl after duct-taping her arms, legs

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Frank Soles of Silex, Missouri, is currently being held in the Lincoln County jail on charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault on a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, they began investigating Soles in February 2016 when a 10-year-old girl said Soles sexually assaulted her with an object while her arms and legs were duct-taped down.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and found a loaded rifle under his mattress in addition to evidence that corroborated the victim's account of the incident.

On February 8, 2016, Soles was sentenced to probation for felony possession of a firearm.

When interviewed about the alleged assault, Soles denied having any sexual contact with the victim.

Soles is charged with Felony Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree – Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Person less than 14-years-old and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Soles is currently being held under a $100,000.00 cash-only bond. In addition, Soles probation status was revoked and issued a revocation warrant with a $20,000.00 cash only bond.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.