Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with UberTACOS

Uber is partnering with St. Louis Mexican restaurant Publico to offer taco delivery on Thursday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

UberTACOS will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To order, simply open the Uber app on a smartphone, tap 'Request Tacos', and wait for your food to be delivered.

Each order is a flat $10 and includes two tacos. Publico Chef de Cuisine Brad Bardon and Chef/Owner Mike Randolph created two special off-menu items created for one-day only event:

Mom Tacos: Seasoned Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, English Cheddar, Crema

La Milpa: Pinto Beans, Zucchini, Hominy, Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Crema

There is a maximum of 4 orders per request, and remember you can split the fare.

