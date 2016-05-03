Was UFO spotted in St. Louis area over the weekend?

A News 4 viewer took this photo of a green light near the UFO in St. Louis

News 4 received a photo of Downtown from a viewer this weekend with a strange looking blue dot above the Arch.

Joe Palermo, lead investigator at the Missouri Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), said although blue lights have been spotted in Missouri before, he does not believe this is a UFO.

"At first blush, given my experience, it looks to me like it's probably a sun dog, and that's a capture of the sun's rays with the curvature of the lens."

