Ameren: Power near Watson expected to be restored after Tuesday morning crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Around 7 a.m., the driver of a truck experienced a medical emergency causing him to strike the base of a utility pole and overturn near the intersection of Watson Road and Lindbergh Boulevard.

The accident left about 400 customers without power, including Sperreng and Concord schools in the Lindbergh School District and the Panera world headquarters. Power was restored to both schools around 9:30 a.m. The Panera world headquarters remains without power as do a number of other local businesses. Many businesses have sent employees home.

Ameren had said they thought power could be restored by 1 p.m., but then said it would be 7 p.m. before power was restored.

Officials originally said the intersection could be closed for up to 24 hours, but the area to reopened before the evening commute.

When crews reopened the roadway, the nearby stoplight was out, making the intersection a four-way stop.

The driver was not seriously hurt.

Portion of Watson (Route 366) west of Lindbergh could remain closed up to 24-hours for safety due to earlier crash. — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) May 3, 2016

