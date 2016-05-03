Local hospital brings medical care home through telemedicine program

Christian Hospital is offering patients basic medical care at their home through their telemedicine program.

Doctors use tablets to video conference with patients who suffer from chronic health issues that would otherwise require them to go to the hospital multiple times per month for doctors’ appointments.

Bobbie Austin suffers from Type 2 diabetes and breathing problems. She says the telemedicine program changed her life and she no longer has to worry about finding a ride to the hospital for her appointment.

There are currently 40 patients in the program.

