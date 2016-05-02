Victims uncooperative after child, 2, shot, police say

Police say a child was shot and another child was unharmed while riding in a car in north St. Louis Monday evening.

The victim, a 2-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

According to police, the victim, another child, 5, and three adults in their 20s were in a car that was being followed by a red Dodge Durango when the shooting occurred.

The victims originally stated the shooting occurred near Broadway Avenue and Bittner Street when someone in the Dodge Durango began shooting at the victim's car. After initial questioning, the victims told police the incident actually occurred near North Broadway Avenue and Calvary Avenue. Following the shooting, the child's father then drove to the Phillips 66 at Interstate 70 and Grand Avenue for help.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victims are not cooperating with the investigation. Authorities are looking for the Dodge Durango.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved