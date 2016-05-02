Local student uses engineering skills to make life easier for bl - KMOV.com

Local student uses engineering skills to make life easier for blind classmate

Danny Scott and Alex Beattie are students at Timberland High School in Wentzville.  

Danny is visually impaired and Alex is planning a career in biomedical engineering.  

The two met when Alex heard about an idea Danny had for a device that would detect objects and make a sound depending on the distance of the object. Having taken a high school engineering class, Alex thought he could build the device and bring Danny’s idea to life.  

After extensive research, the result was a sensory cane that beeps whenever it gets close to an object.

