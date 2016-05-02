News 4 Investigates: Distracted driving may be worse in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Cell phones are now in nearly every car on the road and have led directly to the deaths of thousands of people nationwide.

Some critics of distracted driving say the problem is worse in Missouri and the law is to blame.

In Illinois, it's illegal to text-talk or do anything on your phone without a hands free device. However, Missouri only bans drivers younger than 22 from texting while driving.



“Missouri, they're just lagging and they need to do something about it,” said Terence Johns.



Johns contacted News 4, completely fed up after a recent accident.



“The guy just ran right into me, he was on his phone, wasn't even paying attention,” Johns said.



Johns is likely just one of thousands of Missouri residents who have had a similar experience with someone driving and using their cell phone simultaneously.



“I can't say what it does to me on the air, I get that angry,” he said. “I don’t think anyone should be texting, no matter what your age is.”

Missouri is one of only four states that has not banned texting while driving.

“[Other states] do not tolerate it. Period and I think we should do the same thing,” Johns said.

To crackdown, Illinois State Troopers are writing thousands of tickets and traveling to schools with simulators to give teenagers an idea of how bad distracted driving can be, before it’s too late.



“A smiley face or ‘lol’ or ‘how are you doing’ is not worth your life,” said Trooper Calvin Dye, with the Illinois State Police.



Troopers in Illinois say they see devastating accidents nearly every day.



“Now, the first thing we ask for is, ‘were you messing with your phone, where's your phone at,’” Trooper Dye said.



For years, bills have been filed at Missouri’s capitol to ban texting and driving for all ages, But they always fail miserably, even in 2016.

