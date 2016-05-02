Family support, faith in himself sustained Hazelbaker on long journey to majors

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On April 3, Jeremy Hazelbaker became the 18,656th person to play professional baseball. He was 28 years old and had spent most of the past seven years in the low minors for three different organizations.

His emergence onto the national stage has been dramatic. Despite a recent slump, he is still hitting .313 with five home runs and a .672 slugging percentage. He has started, batted leadoff, entered games late and pinch hit. He is fully involved and an integral part of the 2016 St. Louis Cardinals, something that would have been hard to imagine less than a year ago.

Last May, the Los Angeles Dodgers released him after a mediocre start in Class AA. At the time of his release, he was hitting .245 in Class AA and was nearly three years older than the average Class AA player. He went home to Indiana for 10 days, hoping someone would give him one more chance. The Cardinals did, signing him essentially for depth at Springfield (Class AA) with little expectation he would ever make the big club.

The signing gave him new life and redirected his focus. He tore up the Texas League and advanced to Memphis (Class AAA) where he also excelled, hitting .333 with 10 home runs, earning an invitation to fall league play and a spring training invite. A series of injuries on the last few days of camp put him on the Cardinals roster, fulfilling a dream that seemed out of reach a year ago.

But he is not satisfied. He does not want to be discussed as a heartwarming baseball story of perseverance and faith, a man who stayed true to himself and made it to the big leagues. He does not want to be an oddity or a curiosity. He wants to be spoken of and considered like any of the other 749 major league baseball players.

“I definitely wanted to make the team,” he said from the Cardinals clubhouse Sunday. “But the kind of player I am, I wanted to make an impact for the team.” He has done that. In 24 games, he has 11 extra base hits, 13 RBIs and 20 hits.

Hazelbaker has seen the highs and the lows of baseball during his minor league tenure, experience that prepared him for the high pressure of major league baseball.

“He’s never played at this level before and there are successes and slumps that he is not used to,” said Mike Matheny. “But he’s level-headed and fun to watch. He makes quick adjustments, whether it’s part of his make-up or his age (28) and he goes about his business the right way. He’s played professional baseball for several years and he understands the ups and downs.”

The key, Hazelbaker says to handling the maddening vagaries of baseball, is to not get too high when things are going well or too low when they are not. “I guess that comes with experience and age,” he says, echoing his manager’s comments. “You just go day to day. If you have a bad game, you put it away because tomorrow is a new game, a new day.”

But kicking around in the minors for seven years can wear at a player’s confidence on those lonely nights in distant cities. As time passes and a career stagnates, doubt can seep in as younger players advance quickly, leaving you behind. Hazelbaker credits his folks for keeping him balanced.

“I talk to my folks (Phil and Becky) all the time,” he said. “I could not be more blessed to have them. They have always supported me no matter what. They know me and they know what’s going on with me.” And, he says, they are plenty proud of him.

Slumps and streaks are part of baseball, as much as joy and disappointment. Hazelbaker figures to have more in the coming weeks and years as a professional baseball player. But he can handle them, he says, because of his family’s unwavering support.

“My folks always have my back,” he said.