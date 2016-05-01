Nationals roll over Cards 6-1; Martinez pitches through illness, off-field issues

On a day when the only cheers from Busch Stadium came after Blues goals, the St. Louis Cardinals meekly submitted to Washington 6-1, giving the Nationals their first ever sweep at Busch Stadium III.

The Cards managed four hits in seven innings off Washington ace Max Scherzer, left four men on and never mounted a serious threat all day. Brandon Moss’ home run with one out in the ninth provided their fifth hit and only tally of the afternoon. Matt Adams then added a two-out single, too little, too late.

Cardinal fans seemed more interested in the Blues, who scored more goals Sunday than the Redbirds scored runs in the last 19 innings.

Carlos Martinez, whose off the field problems did not appear to bother him early, threw well until a pair of long home runs in the seventh gave the Nationals a 4-0 lead. Clint Robinson and Danny Espinosa hit home runs totaling 839 feet off Martinez on back-to-back pitches. When Scherzer clubbed his second hit off Martinez, the Cards’ ace was done for the day. He threw 6.2 innings, fanning eight and walking no one.

Through an interpreter, Martinez said he made good pitches in those spots but the Nationals “made good swings.”

Mike Matheny agreed. “Up until the home runs he was extremely good. He had his best fastball and good command of off-speed pitches. He was able to mix up his stuff and I didn’t see any fatigue.”

Martinez was clearly suffering from the flu as he sniffled and coughed during the postgame interview but did not use that as an excuse for the sudden meltdown. In truth, he would have needed to throw a perfect game to keep the feeble Cardinals in this one. By the end of the eighth inning, Cardinal fans had seen enough and Busch Stadium was nearly empty by the time the final out was recorded.

Martinez briefly addressed the lawsuit filed against him by a woman in Florida, seeking $1.5 million in damages. He said his agent and his lawyer were handling the matter and that he was focusing on his job as a Cardinal. He also said he was “healthy,” thus disputing her claim that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Busch had been a house of horrors for the Nationals who were just 3-20 in their past 23 games before Stephen Strasburg gave them a 5-4 win Friday night. But they played like Busch was their home field in all three games, clubbing home runs and shutting down the sputtering Cardinal offense, all despite the fact that Bryce Harper went 0-11 in the three-game series.

The Nationals had 11 hits and three more home runs Sunday, a complete 180 degrees from their previous series against the lowly Philadelphia Phillies, who swept them and shut them out for the final 22 innings of the series.

“They’ve got quite a few guys who can hurt you,” said Matheny. “It’s just a matter of time until they get something going.” Matheny dodged a question about whether he was disappointed that the Cardinals have not played well against quality teams, losing a series to the Cubs, Pirates and Nationals and splitting with the Diamondbacks. “It’s not more or less disappointing. There’s a long way to go and I see many positives. We have to let this one go.”