Peralta takes live ground balls at Busch, says return getting closer

The best news the St. Louis Cardinals have received since the season began is that shortstop Jhonny Peralta is healing faster than expected and may return to the club earlier than expected.

Peralta met with reporters after he took ground balls off the bat on the infield at Busch Stadium before Sunday’s game.

“I’m making good progress,” the soft-spoken Dominican said after the workout. “I took ground balls off the bat and threw to first,” the first time the 33-year-old has done that since he underwent surgery this spring after tearing a ligament in his left thumb. Peralta said the injury was not a complete tear, but still required surgery. He was wearing a brace on the thumb and said he is pain free. Until Sunday, all of his defensive work has been in the grass without throwing.

“I need to work out a little more but nothing is really bothering me. The rehab is going well and I feel strong,” he said. But Peralta also admitted that he is well behind the rest of the club is game readiness. “This is like spring training for me,” he said.

Mike Matheny was encouraged by Peralta’s progress but cautioned that a setback is always possible. “He’s taking controlled swings, mostly for his grip,” Matheny said, noting that Peralta has not taken any live hitting and will not until doctors clear him, hopefully within the next few weeks. General Manager John Mozeliak said Friday that he expected Peralta to go out on a rehab assignment on or about May 21.

Matheny said he can see a point where Peralta will return, but as he pushes his rehabilitation to the next step, setbacks can occur. Peralta, nonetheless, was very encouraged. “There’s no timetable right now but I’m pretty excited. It’s going good. The doctor said I was healing quickly and making a fast recovery.”

He said he spoke to Yadier Molina who has had similar surgeries about recovery and rehabilitation. Molina told him everything with his thumb is fine and that he is not hindered at all in batting, something that is obvious as he is hitting .341 with 14 RBIs this year. Peralta said hitting will be the next step, as he works to strengthen the grip in his left hand.

He was also asked about his impression concerning the play of Aledmys Diaz, who has received the majority of the playing time since being recalled from Memphis (Class AAA). “Diaz has been pretty good,” he smiled. “The team needed him.”

Peralta’s return will create several issues for the Cardinals, who will then have three shortstops on the roster (Ruben Tejada). Additionally, someone will have to vacate the roster to make room for him. Should Peralta eventually return to the level of productivity he enjoyed his first two seasons and if Diaz continues to hit as he has, it could cause position changes and limited playing time for other players.

Matheny was not ready to discuss that scenario Sunday, saying he didn’t know what his lineup would be tomorrow, let alone next month.