Matheny searches for right combination as he shuffles lineup to keep players fresh

Constructing a major league lineup while trying to keep everyone engaged is a challenge every major league manager faces. More so, perhaps, for Mike Matheny as he juggles his lineup almost daily in search of the combination that gives his team the best chance to win.

An unfortunate corollary to that is that not everyone is going to be happy.

“I’d love to have eight guys who have made it obvious that those are the guys I should play every day,” said Matheny before Sunday’s Washington Nationals game. Sunday’s lineup features Brandon Moss at first base, Kolten Wong at second and Matt Holliday in left field.

That lineup puts Matt Adams – who has shown signs of power recently – back on the bench. Adams was 3-7 with a home run and three RBIs in the first two games against Washington and has homered in five of his last eight games against the Nationals, against whom he is hitting .380. But Moss is hitting .400 against Washington in his career, with multi-hit games in four of his last six.

Matheny cited Moss’ performance last Tuesday against Arizona in which he went 4-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs as the kind of damage the likeable utility player can do.

“Moss is a plus defender at first base,” Matheny said. “He has the ability to have a big day. There’s no easy answer (concerning) how we go about it. We weigh everything and decide who gives us the best chance. We look at the match ups and weigh what the team needs on this day and see who fits best. You have to keep all the players engaged,” Matheny said, explaining that if everyone doesn’t get some playing time they will not be able to contribute when needed.

Also in the lineup today is Randal Grichuk, who is currently trying to break out of an 0-16 slump against National ace Max Scherzer (2-1, 1.35 ERA).

Matheny did not address reports that Cardinal ace Carlos Martinez (4-0, 1.93 ERA) was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in Florida by an unidentified woman. Details of the suit were unclear, but Martinez left the team Friday to travel to Florida to meet with attorneys. He returned Saturday and Matheny said before Sunday’s game that Martinez was ready to pitch.