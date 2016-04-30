Florida woman files suit against Cards’ Carlos Martinez; details not disclosed

ST. LOUIS - Ace Cardinal pitcher Carlos Martinez rejoined the team Saturday, after flying to Florida Friday in reference to a civil lawsuit filed by an unidentified woman there, according to published reports.

Martinez’ agent notified the Cardinals Thursday night of the pending suit and the need for Martinez to travel to Florida. Details of the suit were not available, nor were any of the allegations contained in it. Cardinal officials said they were just learning the details and did not know if any of the allegations involve the league’s domestic abuse policy.

Martinez (4-0, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to face Max Scherzer Sunday and following Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Nationals, manager Mike Matheny said he expected Martinez to take his turn in the rotation.

Mozeliak said the club is gathering information and will determine what course of action to pursue once details are disclosed. Martinez was not available for comment Saturday.