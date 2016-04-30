Cards bats, defense fail in 6-1 loss to Nats; third straight loss moves them to .500 on the year

The Cardinals couldn’t get out of their own way Saturday afternoon, committing three errors and falling to Washington 6-1, their third straight loss.

Like Mike Leake Friday night, starting pitcher Jaime Garcia excelled, save for one poor inning, this time the first. The Cards trailed 4-0 before they had even batted.

After Garcia surrendered a three-run bomb to Jayson Werth following an infield hit, a walk, a single and an error, the Cards were essentially done for the day. “I have to make better pitches in tough situations,” Garcia said. “I have to execute down in the zone.”

Garcia was efficient after that first inning, throwing 96 pitches and surrendering just one more hit over the next 5+ innings but the Cards could not solve Nats’ starter Joe Ross (3-0). They outhit the Nationals 8-6 but left nine men on base and could only push across a single tally on a sacrifice fly by Matt Carpenter.

Garcia said Werth hit a change-up that caught too much of the plate “My job is to give our team a chance to win and I didn’t get that job done,” he said in a terse postgame press conference. “I have to make better pitches,” a phrase he repeated in response to several questions.

The defense, which excelled Friday night and kept the Cards in the ballgame, reverted to the mean Saturday as Jeremy Hazelbaker made two errors and Ruben Tejada one. The Cards lead the National League in errors with 24. Hazelbaker’s first error appeared to be a miscommunication as his throw to the plate was not cut off and sailed all the way to the fence behind home plate after the Nats first run scored, allowing two more runners to move up.

Mike Matheny said the Cards had a chance to get out of that inning with just a single run if the throw had been cut because they could have thrown out the runner advancing to third. “But it didn’t work that way,” he said. “We should have been down 1-0 in the seventh inning. Jaime got into a good groove with his sink and change.” But, he said, Washington starter Joe Ross (3-0) had great velocity and command.

Brandon Moss, who had one of the Cards’ eight hits, said Redbird hitters were patient at the plate, hoping to get a pitch up in the zone. But they almost never did. “You have to honor that 95 mph sinking fastball,” Moss said. “You can’t just look for off-speed stuff. We had great at bats against him, got ourselves in good counts.” But in the end, St. Louis could mount only one serious challenge, a bases-loaded, one out rally in the fifth. Matt Carpenter’s fly ball gave them their only run.

Matheny was asked if this loss bothered him more because of the poor defense and a solid five innings from Garcia following the first inning follies. “All losses bother me, deeply,” he said. “But we have to let it go and get ready for tomorrow. We have to get back to stacking hits. There’s still a long way to go.”

The Cards (12-12) will conclude the series with a 1:15 p.m. game Sunday.