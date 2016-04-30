Oquendo to have knee replacement surgery; 2016 return ruled out

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) Jose Oquendo said a visit to a St. Louis doctor on Friday confirmed his worst fears. He will undergo knee replacement surgery next month and will not return to the big club in 2016.

Near the end of spring training in Jupiter, Fla. Oquendo, still on crutches, announced he would not join the Redbirds when they headed north for the opening of the season. Two knee surgeries and a very long, slow rehabilitation period made instructing infielders and coaching third base impossible, he said.

Friday, Oquendo returned to St. Louis for an evaluation and was given the news he did not want to hear. “I will have knee replacement surgery (at the end of May). I’ve been told it will be six months of rehabilitation,” Oquendo said Saturday from the Cards’ clubhouse.

The man Whitey Herzog called “the secret weapon” stopped by before the game to visit with Yadier Molina and other Redbirds. “I was hoping not to have to go through that,” he acknowledged. “But it is what it is.”

Oquendo says he watches Cardinal games on television and has spoken by telephone to Kolten Wong, Molina and others and has also watched video and shared with players what he saw. The man who once played all nine positions in one major league game said he has been impressed along with everyone in baseball with the emergence of shortstop Aledmys Diaz.

“Diaz is beginning to settle down and is doing very well. He’s getting more comfortable. He’s making harder throws to first and charging the ball much better. He is a plus player,” he said.

Oquendo also said that he has been active at the Cardinals’ extended spring training complex in Jupiter, working as much as he was able with youngsters new to professional baseball. “They’ve got some good kids down there,” he said, acknowledging that they were “just at the beginning of the process.

Even though any return this season has been ruled out, he did say he hopes to stay in baseball in some fashion. “Teaching is in my blood. I don’t care what level I’m at, here or there. I enjoy working with those younger guys,” he said, and then laughed, looking around the clubhouse and said, “these are younger guys, too.”

Oquendo said he would have the replacement surgery done in Florida so he can rehabilitate at his Florida home. The longtime infield and third base coach said it made him feel good to hear how much the players missed him. “I told them I’m only a phone call away.”