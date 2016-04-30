Redbirds load Saturday lineup with lefties; subtle defiance returning to Cards?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In what may be construed as an encouraging sign, Cards’ skipper Mike Matheny said he doesn’t listen to what other people are saying about the 2016 St. Louis Cardinals.

The significance of that statement and those that followed may mark the return of the chip on the shoulder the Cards have lacked all year. Defiance of naysayers is what Matheny and his club thrives on.

Near the end of Saturday’s pre-game interview, he was asked what has surprised him the most about his club and what other people may have missed in underrating the Cards this year.

“I don’t listen to other people so I’m not sure what they missed. I’ve heard (a little) of what people say we can and can’t do,” he said prior to the 1:15 game against the Washington Nationals. “I’m impressed with our young guys. We’ve put up some impressive offense numbers. We have a better offense than people (thought they would). We have a well-rounded bullpen and I know the (starting) pitching will be there.”

Matheny earlier praised coaches David Bell and Bill Mueller for their work with the Cards’ infield defense, saying the pair is building confidence and that the defense is moving in a positive direction.

Struggling center fielder Randal Grichuk will get today off as the Cards load their lineup with lefties against the Nats’ Joe Ross (2-0, 0.54 ERA), meaning Kolten Wong, Jeremy Hazelbaker, Matt Carpenter, Matt Adams and Brandon Moss are starting.

Grichuk (0-15) is clearly struggling as he has for most of the season. His line of .192 with 14 hits and 21 strikeouts in 21 games does not concern Matheny. Yet.

He said with power hitters especially, “sometimes you are hot and sometimes, not. He’s been just a click off on a couple of pitches. We’re giving him a day off,” (something he said has worked before in restoring his confidence). “But he hasn’t taken his offense with him to the field. He’s done a great job defensively.”

He also said Matt Bowman (2.70 ERA, 8 strikeouts and 3 walks) has earned more significant innings because his performance so far this year. Literally a last second addition to the roster when Jordan Walden went on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, Bowman started the year pitching innings in games that were out of hand. “He’s done a nice job. He’s been consistent and he’s ready for more opportunities.”

Ruben Tejada will start at shortstop in place of Aledmys Diaz who is getting a day off. Diaz was 0-4 Friday but is still hitting .420 for the season. He and Bryce Harper are ranked 1-2 in slugging percentage (Harper .753, Diaz .739) and OPS (Diaz 1.191, Harper 1.171). Diaz also leads the majors in hitting (.420).