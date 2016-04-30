Quiet conversation with Class AA coach changed Aledmys Diaz’s career

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It is still too early to worry about how to make all the infield pieces fit once Jhonny Peralta returns, Cards General manager John Mozeliak said before Friday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.

But clearly, if Aledmys Diaz continues to hit even close to the way he is now, the Cards will find a spot for him, he said, something that creates a potentially uncomfortable scenario with three shortstops on the team.

No one in baseball and certainly not Mozeliak expects Diaz to continue his record-setting pace. Before Friday’s game, the 25-year-old Cuban defector was shredding opposing pitchers, hitting .446 in his first 20 games and slugging .785 with an OPS of 1.263, a line Ted Williams would have been proud of.

“Obviously we are very pleased with his performance,” Mozeliak said with a straight face Friday. “The last two months in Memphis last year, as well as his performance in the fall league and in spring training this year made us very bullish on his hitting.”

But the key that turned the engine on may well have occurred last summer when the Cardinals, in a somewhat surprising move, took Diaz off the 40-man roster, theoretically making him available to every major league team. Though signed to a four-year, $8 million contract in 2014, Diaz had not progressed and was playing mediocre baseball in Class AA in Springfield. After the Cards removed him from the 40-man, Springfield manager Dann Bilardello took him aside and explained very clearly what he needed to do to resurrect his career.

“I told him there were two ways he could go,” said Bilardello. “One is ‘poor me.’ The other was to prove them wrong. And not actually prove them wrong. They had put him on the 40-man originally. Prove them right might be a better way to put it. I told him he could mope about it for about 24 hours and then he needed to get to work. I said (removing him from the 40-man roster) didn’t mean they didn’t like him anymore. It is part of the business of baseball. I told him to stay strong, put all that out of his mind and keep getting after it,” Bilardello said.

“I think it was good for him, in the end,” he said. “We noticed the change almost immediately. For some people there might have been tendency to say, well, I’ve been signed for good money and I’ll get paid no matter what. But that never entered into his thinking. Good for him and good for the Cardinals.”

That conversation “was well received by Diaz,” Mozeliak acknowledged Friday. “He was told what he needed to do and he kicked it into a new gear.”

The discussion is still fresh in Diaz’ mind. “I went to the stadium (that day) and saw I wasn’t playing. When I asked (Bilardello) what was going on, he told me he had received a telephone call. (What he told me) was shocking to me. He said, ‘look, this happens in life. You can’t let it defeat you.’

After calling his agent who explained what the Cardinals had done and what it meant for him, Diaz took the off day to reflect. “I took it the right way,” he says. “I did everything I could” to prove myself. “Things happen in life. It’s how you (respond to them), that’s the key. I didn’t get mad. I looked at this as a second chance and gave everything I had in the field.”

“(Diaz) has a good, consistent approach,” skipper Mike Matheny said. “He’s here early and he listens,” admirable traits in young players.

Not only is Diaz able to hit for average and power, he has just three strikeouts and appears to be getting even more comfortable at the plate.

That offense production, along with that provided by Renaissance man Jeremy Hazelbaker, has provided the Cardinals with an offense punch that no one anticipated going into the season. And Mozeliak thinks there is more to come, once Matt Holliday and Randal Grichuk come around.