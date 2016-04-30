Defense shines but Cards can’t get the big hit, fall 5-4 to Nationals

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On a night when the beleaguered St. Louis Cardinals defense shone, the bats were silent in big spots, enabling the Washington Nationals to escape with a 5-4 victory.

The winning margin came thanks to power from unlikely sources. Both Michael Taylor and Danny Espinosa hit home runs off Cardinal starter Mike Leake. Taylor’s came on the third pitch of the game and Espinosa’s in a 4-run fourth inning that put the Nats ahead to stay. Taylor was hitting .192 coming into the game, Espinosa just .172.

Leake (0-3, 5.83 ERA) threw seven respectable innings and, save the fourth, was effective most of the night. He gave up five earned runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts. But the fourth inning did him in.

“He threw the ball well,” said Mike Matheny after the game. “He’s throwing better than the stats show. Unfortunately, when he made a mistake they jumped on him.”

He also said the Cardinals are encouraging Leake to trust the defense and pitch the game he always has, meaning few strikeouts and a lot of contact. That worked Friday night but while the Redbirds played error-free ball, it took a diving catch by Randal Grichuk, a couple of smooth plays by Aledmys Diaz and nifty glove work by Matt Adams to keep the Nationals within reach.

Adams turned in a couple of outstanding defensive plays at first base, slugged a two-run homer and drove in a third run in a losing cause. Matheny said he was very encouraged to see Adams go to left field to defeat the shift.

The Cards skipper said Nat pitcher Stephen Strasburg (4-0) seemed to find his slider in the fourth inning and Cardinal hitters were having a hard time picking it up. The Cards mounted a couple of rallies but were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Their last chance in the bottom of the ninth fizzled when a leadoff walk to Kolten Wong was wasted when Brandon Moss grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. The Cards outhit the Nationals 10-7.

Diaz was held hitless on the night but pinch hitter Jeremy Hazelbaker delivered again. Hazelbaker is now 4-9 as a pinch hitter.

The Cards face the Nationals at 1:15 Saturday.