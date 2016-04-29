Wong watches from the bench as Diaz, Gyorko shine

Few reporters hover around Kolten Wong’s locker any more. Fewer still interview him at any length. Questions about his struggles this year seem almost out of place, like balloons at a funeral.

Wong is struggling and with Jedd Gyorko and Aledmys Diaz continuing to play well and Jhonny Peralta’s return just several weeks away, the pressure on Wong to start producing is only intensifying. The Cardinals hope he will turn it around, but his tendency to excoriate himself for every failure is working against him.

So disappointing is his play that General Manager John Mozeliak Friday did not rule out returning him to the minors again to rediscover his true aptitude, something the Cards did briefly two seasons ago.

“He is getting his strength back (after battling the flu),” Mozeliak said. “He is off to a slow start and at some point if he is not getting the opportunities (because others are playing well) we may have to reflect on sending him down.”

Wong’s talent is obvious and no one on the Cards’ staff doubts that he has major league ability. A former first-round pick out of the University of Hawaii, Wong has speed, defensive range and power. So impressive was his debut that he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014. He hit .262 last year with 11 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 61 RBIs in 150 games.

Wong has talked openly about his tendency to be too critical of himself, to take losses and misplays harder and strikeouts in key situations harder still. This past off-season, the Cards signed him to a long-term deal, hoping that would ease his mind about his tenure and allow him to relax. This year has been unkind thus far.

To date, Wong is hitting just .216 in 19 games. He has just 11 singles and no extra base hits and has not consistently squared up the ball all year. His 11 strikeouts in 51 at-bats are testament to his increasing desperation.

Though unsaid, Wong is aware that the Redbirds have other options. Jedd Gyorko has raised his average 50 points in the past week, to .241 and is showing power and RBI capability. Aledmys Diaz could go 0-50 and still be hitting 40 points higher than Wong. Jhonny Peralta will return to the club, probably in June, adding another big bat.

“Everyone is fighting for playing time,” said Mike Matheny before Friday’s game. “(Wong) will have to take advantage of opportunities (he is given). He’s going to have to figure out how to get it done. Jedd (Gyorko) has had a good bat and he’s going to continue to get opportunities.”

Wong’s propensity to be very hard on himself is not making his resurrection any easier. Matheny said the coaches cannot remove that aspect of his personality entirely. “He’s wearing it harder and harder,” Matheny acknowledged. “He’s taking a negative and focusing on it.” Matheny said that makes success difficult to achieve, not only in baseball but also in any walk of life. He said a salesman who walks into a sales meeting believing he will not succeed sends a very negative vibe. “The odds of success are not high. You are almost beaten before you start.”

The skipper said Wong continues to work hard and has a good attitude. But as players pass him by, the intense personal pressure he exerts takes its toll.