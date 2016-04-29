Cards’ injury list may get smaller in the coming weeks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The good news is that the list of injured Cardinals hasn’t gotten any longer. The better news is that it may begin to get shorter.

Cards’ general Manager John Mozeliak said before Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals that Tommy Pham, who was injured on opening day, will take the weekend to continue to heal and could go out on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, possibly as early as the middle of next week. He said Pham continues to make progress in his recovery from an oblique strain and next week, the Cards will evaluate how his injury responds to taking fly balls and batting practice before deciding when to send him out.

Jhonny Peralta, who was recently cleared to resume some baseball activities, will be re-evaluated in about 10 days by doctors who are expected to clear him to resume batting. Peralta tore a thumb ligament in spring training, requiring surgery. He has been taking ground balls and throwing, but cannot bat for at least another 10 days until the evaluation. Assuming that Peralta’s progress remains on schedule, he may go out on a minor league rehab assignment as early as May 21, Mozeliak said, putting his return to the big club at some time well prior to the All Star break.

Brayan Pena, who underwent knee surgery just before the season, is currently beginning to carry weight on his knee in workouts on the treadmill, Mozeliak said. Pena had “loose objects” removed from the knee at the end of spring training. “He’s taking baby steps,” toward recovery, Mozeliak said, estimating that he was about two weeks away from taking the next step in his recovery, which is expected to be completed sometime in May.

The news was not as encouraging on Mitch Harris, who will seek another medical evaluation for his elbow. Harris told the Cardinals he is “not able to finish his pitches,” which is somewhat vague, Mozeliak said. He acknowledged that Harris had a “clean MRI” this week, meaning the scan did not show any damage. The Cards’ GM said Harris began a throwing program and had to stop because of pain. Harris has not pitched competitively for some time and Mozeliak said it was obvious the patient approach was not succeeding. He said Harris will have the second evaluation on Monday.

Tim Cooney, the left-hander the Redbirds counted on for starting pitching depth, is continuing to rehabilitate his shoulder and he will be reevaluated in two weeks to see how he is progressing. Cooney threw a little in spring training but suffered constant setbacks because of pain.

Mozeliak also said he planned to visit with Jose Oquendo sometime in June to check in on his knee rehab. He said Oquendo has been active in Cards’ extended spring training camp in Jupiter, Fla. “as much as he is able.” Mozeliak said there was no pressure for Oquendo to return to the big club this season, and “no expectation that he would” either. When asked if the Cardinals miss Oquendo’s coaching, Mozeliak said that question is unfair to the current staff, which continues to work hard in his absence. “At some point, it falls to the players,” he said. Coaches can instruct but it is up to the players to execute.

Oquendo underwent two knee surgeries and was not responding well to therapy when he announced near the end of spring training that he would not join the big club and would instead continue to rehab his knee in Jupiter.