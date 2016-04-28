Police release surveillance photos of St. Louis CVS robbery suspect

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating after an early morning robbery at a local CVS where the suspect got away with money and a duffel bag with multiple bottles of lotion and laundry detergent.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the CVS at 3925 Lindell Avenue and began filling his bag with merchandise. When a store employee noticed what the suspect was doing, the employee confronted him.

The suspect put his hand in his bag, indicating he had a gun, and demanded the employee open the register and give him money. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.