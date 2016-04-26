Fight at family gathering leads to shooting; 3 injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Witnesses at a family gathering said an unknown suspect showed up and began shooting after a fight had broken out.

An officer was patrolling the area when he was flagged down following a shooting in the 8800 block of Lowell Avenue in north St. Louis City. The officer was told an unknown man entered the gathering and started shooting, injuring three people.

The first victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the hands, shoulder, and buttocks and is in serious, stable condition. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, suffered an injury to his finger but refused medical treatment. The officer was alerted that a third victim, a 25-year-old man, was at the hospital for injuries to his stomach and arm and is also in serious, stable condition.

No information regarding suspects has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

