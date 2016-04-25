NAACP calling for independent investigation into April 5 election

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP is calling on County Executive Steve Stenger to launch an independent investigation into the election problems on April 5th.

Two directors for the St. Louis County Board of Elections are currently suspended for the problems, including ballot shortages at dozens of polling places.

The NAACP is calling for the investigation because they say a former state senator, who is African-American, was dismissed for similar problems in 2014 instead of being suspended.

