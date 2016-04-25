News 4 Schools: Metro East elementary school adding STEM to curriculum

Belleville, Ill. (KMOV.com) - STEM classes are the wave of the future, but for one Illinois school, the future is now.

At Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Belleville, educators are staying ahead of the curve by preparing their students for life after college, beginning in third grade.

The program is focused on coding, but students also work with robots and 3-D printing. Even more impressive, starting next school year the school will expand the STEM program to start in Kindergarten.

