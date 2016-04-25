Fire in Jefferson County leaves one dead - KMOV.com

Fire in Jefferson County leaves one dead

(Credit: Russell Kinsaul KMOV)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One person was killed in a mobile home fire just south of Festus. 

Officers were called to the 400 block of Montauk Drive in the Lifestyle Mobile Home Park just before 12:30 p.m. 

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

