Fire in Jefferson County leaves one dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One person was killed in a mobile home fire just south of Festus.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Montauk Drive in the Lifestyle Mobile Home Park just before 12:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

