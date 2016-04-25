Man dead on N. Taylor after altercation; death 'suspicious'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating after officers responded to a call for help on Friday in the 3400 block of N. Taylor Avenue and upon arrival found a man unconscious inside the residence.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Dorrell Smith, was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, pending the results of an autopsy. Investigators say Smith was involved in an altercation with someone he knew, when he fell, striking his head.

The investigation is ongoing.

