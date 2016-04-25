Drug 'take-back' events taking place in Missouri, Illinois Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) - Counties and cities on both sides of the Mississippi River are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The program allows anyone to drop off unused, unwanted, or found prescription drugs at several locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Below are the locations where any prescription drug can be dropped off:

City of Clarkson Valley Substation , 15933 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO

, 15933 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO City of Fenton Precinct, 625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton, MO

625 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton, MO City of Green Park City Hall , 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO

, 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park, MO City of Wildwood Precinct Station (in Municipal Building) , 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO

, 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO Grantwood Village City Hall , 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO

, 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO North County Recreation Complex , 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO

, 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO South County Precinct , 324 Sappington Barracks, St. Louis, MO

, 324 Sappington Barracks, St. Louis, MO Village of Marlborough City Hall , 7826 Wimbledon, St. Louis, MO

, 7826 Wimbledon, St. Louis, MO St. Clair County Courthouse , 10 Public Square, Belleville, Ill.

, 10 Public Square, Belleville, Ill. Highland Police Department , 820 Mulberry Street, Highland, Ill.

, 820 Mulberry Street, Highland, Ill. Troy Police Department , 116 E. Market Street, Troy, Ill.

, 116 E. Market Street, Troy, Ill. SIUE Police Department , 99 Supporting Services Road, Edwardsville, Ill.

, 99 Supporting Services Road, Edwardsville, Ill. Madison County Sheriff's Department , 405 Randle Street, Edwardsville, Ill.

, 405 Randle Street, Edwardsville, Ill. Maryville Police Department, 2500 North Center Street, Maryville, Ill.

