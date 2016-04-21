Cardinals to auction off Blues-themed batting practice jerseys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals have announced plans to auction off the Blues-themed batting practice jerseys used on September 21, 2015.

Each of the 31 jerseys available have been autographed by their respective player. The auction began Thursday and will continue through May 1 at 11:59 p.m.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit Cardinals Care.

To bid on a jersey or learn more about Cardinals Care, visit cardinals.com/community.

