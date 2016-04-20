Fair St. Louis announces headline musical acts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Fair St. Louis has announced the musical acts that will be performing on the Budweiser Main Stage Friday, July 2 thru Sunday, July 4.

Lee Brice will kickoff the weekend-long celebration on Friday night, followed by Sammy Hagar and the Circle Saturday night, and Flo.Rida on the Fourth of July. Each performance will be followed by a fireworks show.

The fair will be held in Forest Park again this year, while the parade returns to downtown.

For the full lineup and other information on Fair St. Louis, visit fairsaintlouis.org.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.