SLPS revises suspension policies for upcoming school year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis City Public Schools has announced changes to their suspension policies beginning with the 2016-2017 school year.

Students in preschool thru second grade will no longer receive out-of-school suspensions. Instead, they will receive counseling.

The district believes kids that young often do not know why what they did was wrong. They believe the students are better suited in an environment where they can think about what they have done and what they need to do to change their behavior in the future.

Stacy Clay, Deputy Superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools said, “If we have a young person who when they get frustrated they start hitting people, they really haven't developed the skill to express their frustration in a more productive way. It's our job to give them those skills so they don't hit and provide some other mechanism for them to express their frustration."

Currently, a drug offense at any age level results in an immediate 10-day suspension. However, the district is hoping to offer treatment instead of punishment.

School officials said these changes are a result of skyrocketing suspension numbers and an effort to keep students in school and off of the streets.

For more information, visit slps.org.

