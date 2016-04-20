Better Business Bureau shuts down cancer charity after lengthy investigation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- After many complaints, a lengthy investigation by the St. Louis Better Business Bureau (BBB) has led to the government-forced shutdown of Cancer Fund for America.

Michelle L. Corey is the president and CEO of the St. Louis Better Business Bureau and is glad to see the scam organization shut down after seven years of warning people.

“For too long, these organizations and their sister charities took advantage of donors in the St. Louis area and across the nation, as officials of the charities used the contributions to enrich themselves,” Corey said. “This is yet another reminder that not all charities are deserving of your money.”

Based out of Knoxville, Tennessee, Cancer Fund of America and Cancer Fund of America Support Services are accused of giving less than a penny for every dollar donated to cancer causes.

“Even when compared to other nonprofits that rely heavily on professional fundraisers, the charity’s record is unsatisfactory, and donors should know that only a fraction of their donation will provide any direct benefit to cancer patients or their families,” Corey said then.

James Reynolds and members of his family ran Cancer Fund for America. For more information click here, or visit bbb.org.

