Imagine a Better STL: Local woman aiming to break down stereotypes through book

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A local woman, frustrated by the stereotypes made about her grandson because he loved to wear hoodies, decided to confront the stereotypes head-on by writing a children's book.

Pamela Hornsby-Irvine and her grandson, Elijah, love to read. Elijah also likes to wear hoodies because they are comfortable and match his shoes. Although Elijah is only 8-years-old, he is well aware of the judgments made towards him as an African-American male wearing a sweatshirt.

Hornsby-Irvine had a simple message with her book: no person should be judged solely on their outer appearance. With her book, she hopes to educate young people about racial profiling in hopes that children can teach their parents a thing or two. She also wanted to remind people that bad people are going to do cruel things regardless of what they are wearing.

If you would like to purchase a copy of Hoodie, visit mirabooksmart.com. For a signed copy of the book or to schedule a book signing, email Pamela at Itsybitsybookworms.2016@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.