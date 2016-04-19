St. Louis City PD investigating suspicious death in South City - KMOV.com

St. Louis City PD investigating suspicious death in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in the city of St. Louis.

On Monday, officers responded to the 3700 block of California where they found 54-year-old James Pierce.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

