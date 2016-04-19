Cardinals, Papa John's offering $6 tickets to upcoming games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Cardinals and Papa John's are teaming up to offer fans $6 tickets to select games in May.

Fans can purchase discounted Loge, Pavilion, and Terrace level tickets for the Philadelphia Phillies series on May 2-4 and the Colorado Rockies series May 17-19.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be available until supplies last. There is a maximum of eight tickets per customer.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cardinals.com/papajohns.

