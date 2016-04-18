Better Family Life Cultural Center establishes new partnership

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - On April 15, the Better Family Life Cultural Center celebrated the opening of new offices that will house the Washington University Brown School of Social Work and the Missouri Department of Social Services all under one roof.

The purpose of the new partnership is to provide well-rounded support services to the neighboring community.

Senator Jamilah Nasheed was on hand for the ribbon cutting and told those in attendance that community life is truly about wraparound services that cultivate the mind, body, and spirit.

The partnership will also support Better Family Life's Page Boulevard corridor redevelopment.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved