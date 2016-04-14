Imagine a Better STL: Bridging the gap between established companies and start-ups

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A five-year-old company is helping bridge the gap between established organizations and emerging business to help local start-ups flourish.

When Nick Szabo, a 2009 UMSL grad, left St. Louis for South Korea in 2013, he moved because his wife landed a job a geospatial analyst, but he did not see a future in St. Louis.

While in South Korea, Szabo founded Swizzle with the help of a few collaborators. In the fall of 2015, Swizzle won an Arch Grant of $50,000 giving Szabo a reason to return home.

Swizzle collects and analyzes data to help companies make critical decision based on information collected in blogs, comments and forums about who is busy saying what about which business online.

Since 2012, Arch Grants has given $50,000 to 76 companies totaling over $3.8 million in funding. Of the 76 companies that received grants, 71 companies are still in operation and 64 are still located in St. Louis.

This year Arch Grants hopes to give out 24 grants bringing the grand total of companies receiving grants to 100.

If you want more information visit http://archgrants.org and http://www.getswizzle.com.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

