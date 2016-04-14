MSD wants residents to 'Know Your Zone' as flooding season approaches

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After this winter's flooding, Metropolitan Sewer District is encouraging all St. Louis residents to "Know Your Zone" to determine the potential flooding risk of their residence and how to protect their property in the event that flooding does occur.

According to the National Flooding Insurance Program, flooding is the most common and most costly natural disaster with the average damage claim exceeding $35,000.

“MSD doesn’t manage overland flooding, nor do we cover overland flooding under any of our insurance programs,” Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District Executive Director Brian Hoelscher said. “However, customers have turned to us during floods and we encourage all customers to protect themselves and look into whether or not they should obtain flood insurance through their homeowners, renters, or other insurance policy."

Despite being a landlocked state, Missouri is prone to flooding not only when waterways overflow, but when large amounts of rain fall in a short period of time like what happened in parts of the St. Louis area in December.

MSD warns that every St. Louis resident lives in a flood zone, however, some areas have a higher risk than others.

For more information including how to purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program, flood zone maps, and tips on how you can protect your home go to KnowYourZone.org

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.