Multiple agencies responding to tractor-trailer accident near Scott Air Force Base

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A tractor-trailer accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 19 Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just north of Scott Air Force Base and east of O'Fallon and Shiloh around 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. 

