Creve Coeur Police Department hiring new officers

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Creve Coeur Police Department is looking to hire new police officers and has posted the application online.

Applicants must have no felony or domestic violence convictions, a Missouri driver's license, be over 21-years-old, and be able to pass a physical assessment.

