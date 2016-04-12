Man shot after using pepper spray on would-be robber in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV. com) - A man suffered a graze wound after the gun of a would-be robber discharged while the victim pepper-sprayed him and pointed a laser pointer in his eye.

Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Thurman Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood around 9:30 Monday night.

The victim told police he was walking north on Thurman Avenue. As he was crossing Cleveland Avenue, a car parked behind him and a man got out of the passenger side of the car.

When the suspect showed a gun and demanded the man's property, the victim sprayed the suspect with pepper spray while shining a laser pointer onto his face. As the suspect attempted to wipe his eyes from the pepper spray, he fired a shot from his gun, grazing the victim in his torso.

The suspect fled the scene in the car.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.