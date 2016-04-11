Dupo mother accused of killing daughter struggled with mental illness, family says

Mary B. Lockett, 36, was charged with first degree murder. Police believe she impeded the breathing of her daughter, 4. Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff

DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested the mother of a 4-year-old Dupo girl who died on April 10.

Mary B. Lockett, 36, was charged with first degree murder. The police report indicates that the daughter's breathing was "intentionally impeded."

Dupo Police and EMS responded to 105 N. 9th Street for a report of a child not breathing and unconscious. The girl was rushed to St. Anthony's Hospital, where she died.

Family members say the victim is Emily Perrin, who would have turned five on April 11. When she died, she was at home with her mother, and 8-year-old brother, who was not injured. Family members say Emily suffered from cystic fibrosis and call what happened, “a tragic incident.”

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services say they have visited the home many times. Case workers have been working with the mother since June, 2015, providing services to keep the family intact.

Lockett's family say she struggled with mental illness.

A spokesperson from the Department of Children and Family Services say they have no record of Lockett being abusive. Lockett also did not have a significant criminal record.

Neighbors saw police at the family's home and say they were shocked by the news.

“It’s heart wrenching, I couldn’t imagine something happening to my little boy, and I worry about that all the time,” said Joe Campbell who lives just a few homes down.

According to police, Lockett suffocated her daughter.

Lockett's bond has been set at $1 million.

If you are anyone you know needs assistance, St. Louis Crisis Nursery offers a 24-hour, free and confidential Helpline at (314)768-3201.

