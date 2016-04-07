GO! St. Louis Marathon causes road closures on both sides of the river

ST. LOUIS METRO (KMOV.com) - GO! St. Louis Marathon and Family Fitness Weekend will welcome over 25,000 participants in 10 different races across the St. Louis area this weekend. Officials expect road closures to impact travel in the area.

On Saturday, several family-centered events will be held in Forest Park. On Sunday, the marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay, and the Mississippi 7K, will wind through the streets of St. Louis and Illinois. Travelers should expect roads in downtown St. Louis, Soulard, midtown, Central West End, and East St. Louis to be closed for several hours beginning in the early morning hours Sunday.

Metro is encouraging people to take the MetroLink on Sunday to avoid road closures, but also warning those who ride the bus that several bus routes will also be affected by road closures.

For more information on Metro visit metrostlouis.org. For more information on GO! St. Louis, visit gostlouis.org. Click here for the full schedule of events and a full list of road closures and timing click here and go to page 32.

