Safety crackdown on Hwy 61 yields nearly 100 citations in single day

A mother and her two children were killed in this multi-vehicle crossover crash on January 21 (KMOV)

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - On April 1, several counties in Missouri initiated "Operation Crossroads 61" in an attempt to crackdown on safety violators to make the stretch of Highway 61 between Highway 70 and Eolia, Missouri safer.

Several serious accidents have occurred on that stretch of roadway, including the accident over two months ago that killed Jacqueline Faudi and her two young daughters.

Officials from St. Charles County, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wentzville Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Moscow Mills Police Department, and the Troy Police Department all aided in the crackdown.

In all, 95 citations were issued, including 82 speeding citations. The departments' plan on continuing "Operation Crossroads 61" another time this month, and twice every month in the future.

