Cheers! It's National Beer Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Today, April 7, is National Beer Day.

Choosing to celebrate on April 7 may see like an odd day since Franklin D. Roosevelt passed the Cullen-Harrison Act on March 23, 1933, which ended prohibition, but the law did not take effect until 12:01 a.m. on April 7, 1933. Therefore, April 7 was chosen as the official day to celebrate National Beer Day.

Prohibition was officially outlawed on December 5, 1933, when it became the 21st Amendment to the Constitution.

In a press release, St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch listed the below five reasons why the day should be nationally recognized:

Beer is great for the economy Beer is a part of American history Beer sparks creativity Beer helps our community Beer bridges the divide

