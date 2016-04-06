Students injured in St. Charles County school bus crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several students from Hardin Middle School suffered non-life threatening injuries when the bus they were traveling to school in was involved in an accident Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the St. Charles School District, bus 27 was involved in the accident just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ehlmann Road and Sylvan Lane.

District families have been notified and all other students were transported to school. No other bus routes were impacted by the crash.

