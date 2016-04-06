Shiloh Police charge man who they say posted private photos online

Shiloh Police charge man who they say posted private photos onli - KMOV.com

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney, Jason Emmanuel, has charged 23-year-old Ian D. Locke with non-consensual dissemination of private images, a felony.

According to police, they started investigating Locke in March when they received a tip that someone was posting sexually explicit photos online without the victim's consent. Locke, of the 200 block of Howard in O'Fallon, and the victim had previously been in a relationship.

Locke was arrested on Monday and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

