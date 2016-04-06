Shiloh Police charge man who they say posted private photos online

Ian Locke has been charged for posting explicit photos online without the victim's consent. (St. Clair's County PD).

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney, Jason Emmanuel, has charged 23-year-old Ian D. Locke with non-consensual dissemination of private images, a felony.

According to police, they started investigating Locke in March when they received a tip that someone was posting sexually explicit photos online without the victim's consent. Locke, of the 200 block of Howard in O'Fallon, and the victim had previously been in a relationship.

Locke was arrested on Monday and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

