Repeat offender charged in Normandy burglary

NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Donald W. Jones has been charged in the April 4 burglary of a home in the 4600 block of North Sunset Court in Pasadena Park, Missouri.

The Normandy Police Department received a call for a burglary in progress after the homeowner reported seeing a man force his way into the home through a rear window. The resident locked herself in a bedroom where she waited until police arrived.

After evacuating the homeowner, the police formed a perimeter and arrested the suspect without incident.

The 31-year-old suspect was transported to the St. Louis County jail since he was on parole for prior burglary convictions, police said. He has been formally charged with burglary and theft/stealing.

Police are still investigating as they believe their may be more victims.

If you have an information regarding the investigation, contact Detective Sergeant Steven Whitworth at 314-385-3300 ext. 3166 or swhitworth@cityofnormandy.gov

