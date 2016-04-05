Cardinals to host 'John Goodman Night at Busch Stadium'

Actor and St. Louis native John Goodman recites the farewell speech of Lou Gehrig as part of the league-wide celebration of Project ALS Day, Saturday, June 1, 2002 (Credit: AP Photo / Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals have announced they will host a celebrity theme night this season featuring John Goodman.

On July 6, when the Cardinals will face the Pittsburgh Pirates, Goodman will throw out the first pitch.

“The hardest part is trying to act cool through this huge honor. So I want to let the Cardinals and Cardinal Nation know that I'm using this opportunity as a one-pitch tryout to make the big club,” Goodman said.

All fans who purchase the special theme ticket will receive a John Goodman bobblehead. A portion of the ticket sales will go to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Goodman is a St. Louis native and graduate of Affton High School and Missouri State University. He has starred in several movies but is best known for his role as Dan Conner in the TV series Rosanne.

For more information, visit cardinals.com/theme.

